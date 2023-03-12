Odilo FC Cartagena CB left Catalonia last night with their heads held high. Gustavo Aranzana’s team competed like no one else in the leader’s house, they dragged their rivals to their ground, they knew how to reduce their great scoring capacity and they were really close to giving the bell a hit against CB Prat, who has only lost four games this season (69 -64). At the last minute, the locals woke up with a decisive 6-1 run to break the equality on the scoreboard.

Beyond the result, Cebé Cartagena must stay with the sensations. The albinegros rose to the occasion and proved to be capable of competing against the greats. After all, what is expected of a team that has a good chance of playing in the promotion phase to LEB Oro.

The normal thing in Catalonia was for CB Prat to pass over it. He has done it in all the games played this season at home. The Catalans have an average of 85 points per game, are leaders and have won everything at home. El Cebé knew how to put the locals against the ropes, reduce the score to 69 and achieve one of the tightest scores of all those seen in the Joan Busquets Pavilion.

And that at first the afternoon looked ugly. El Prat made an overwhelming start and came to obtain a maximum advantage of 14 points. El Cebé improved before the break (28-25), played a good game in the paint and held out until the end the one-on-one with the Catalans, with distances always close. A triple by Juanpe put the team ahead for the first time (60-61). The Catalans always insisted on the outside shot and hardly found any prize, with an unusual 7 of 30 in triples. Little by little, Cebé scratched points in the paint and stayed alive until the last minute thanks again to the brilliant Mendiola.

Garuba played a terminal triple that squandered the options. It was not the day of the outside shot (4 of 24) nor was it the day of the deflated Powell, with one point. The team lacked a little more rotation to arrive with air and fine wrists at the end. The young Shopkeeper did not participate and Víctor Aguilar played, but was indisposed throughout the day.