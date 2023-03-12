A year ago, 33-year-old Thomas was evicted from his home due to circumstances. He ended up in the Social Shelter Foundation of Breda, but after an accusation he was also expelled from this shelter and he is now forced to live on the street. Criminal lawyer Peter Schouten and Marlous Fieret (SP Breda) investigated the policy of homeless shelter SMO Breda and the sanction imposed on Thomas. “When I started to look into it, things went from bad to worse,” says Peter.

#Peter #Schouten #fights #Team #Thomas #homeless #Thomas #sleep #blue #sky