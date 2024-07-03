The Caucasian State Nature Reserve has begun counting aurochs and chamois

In the Caucasus Reserve, they began to count high-mountain ungulates. This is written in Telegram-channel of the institution.

It is noted that research staff, government inspectors, employees of tourism and environmental education departments, as well as research volunteers have visited 16 survey sites. The specialists intend to track the number of aurochs and chamois.

“The census is carried out simultaneously in all areas by counting all animals observed within each area,” the report says.

Related materials:

Thus, each group of experts fills out an observation diary, in which they enter the information they receive about the animals they have observed. “Scientists call the condition of both species of ungulates favorable,” the experts clarify.

In November 2023, leopard genealogies were compiled in Primorye. Analysis of the genealogical tree showed that it is divided into 10 separate lines, the largest of which has three generations of predators at once.