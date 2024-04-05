The city of Ravenna, on Italy's Adriatic coast, is famous for its ancient churches and the tomb of Dante (14th-century poet). It is also home to several industries such as steel and fertilizers, which affects its appeal to tourists who help maintain the region's economy, but these industries employ dozens Thousands of people. In addition to other increasing regulatory pressures on industries in Europe in general to reduce greenhouse gases, the question now is: How can Ravenna contribute to reducing carbon dioxide emissions without destroying its industries? The solution may be provided by the giant Italian energy company Eni, which has a large presence in Ravenna, through a plan that city officials hope will help maintain its heavy industries while reducing pollution. In detail, the company proposes to establish a network of pipes to remove carbon dioxide from industrial sites and store it in old natural gas reservoirs. This approach, known as carbon dioxide capture and storage, is a promising new business line that will help shift to less polluting industrial activities. Eni is working on similar plans elsewhere in Europe, especially in Britain, where many depleted oil and gas fields offer significant storage potential, in addition to other carbon storage projects in several parts of the world, including the United States and Italy itself. The goal is to reduce emissions resulting from oil and gas production and other industries. In this photo, technicians adjust new carbon capture equipment at Eni's gas processing center in Ravenna, which is expected to become the reference carbon dioxide storage center for the southern Europe and the Mediterranean region as a whole. As local residents and environmental activists see the great future importance of such projects in reducing the dangers of climate change and in preserving jobs and economic activities, Eni expects future profits from its new projects aimed at capturing and storing carbon dioxide… in a rare convergence of its kind between destinations. Consideration of different parties in this area. (Image from the New York Times service)