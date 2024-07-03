The new Defender OCTA It is the most powerful ever, with 635 HP and up to 750 Nm of torque. It reaches 100 km/h from a standstill in just 4.0 seconds. The chassis has been completely revised with innovative technologies, such as the new suspension 6D Dynamics. The name “OCTA” is inspired by the diamondthe hardest mineral, and its octahedral shape, which also influenced the car’s distinctive diamond-circled graphics.

New Land Rover Defender OCTA

The new Defender OCTA is equipped with an engine 4.4-liter V8 Twin Turbo mild-hybrid that provides 635 HP and a couple of 750 Nm (800 Nm in OCTA mode), mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with two speed ranges.

Land Rover Defender OCTA Drifting in the Wet

Maximum torque is available between 1,800 and almost 6,000 rpm. Equipped with light alloy wheels from 22 inches and all-terrain tyres, the Defender OCTA is the most powerful and extreme ever, accelerating 0 to 100 km/h in 4.0 seconds and reaching a maximum speed of 250 km/h.

Land Rover Defender OCTA chassis features

The Defender OCTA set-up includes the innovative system Dynamics 6Dfeaturing a hydraulic connection between the axles, active dampers and roll and pitch control. This system increases wheel articulation off-road and improves the precision and sportiness of the response on asphalt.

Land Rover Defender OCTA Edition One with 28mm raised suspension

L’28mm raised trimwith specific arms to handle wider tracks and 22″ wheels with 33″ tiresallows you to overcome deep fords up to one metre, a class-leading performance in the Defender.

The braking system is supplied by Brembowith 400mm front discs. Driving modes include Comfort, Dynamics and Octawith specific adjustments for ABS, traction control and Launch Control both on asphalt and off-road.

Ford off road

You can manually select the settings of the Terrain Response to tackle various terrains, including Sand, Mud and Ruts, Grass Gravel Snow and Rock Crawl.

The Defender OCTA stands out on the outside for its bold character and all-terrain capabilities. Mount 33 inch tiresthe largest ever used on a production Defender, included in a special model Goodyear Advanced All Terrain.

Aesthetically, it features flared wheel arches, a front grille with increased airflow, a rear bumper with an active exhaust system and robust underbody protection. The color palette includes Petra Copper, Faroe Green (exclusive to the OCTA Edition One), Carpathian Grey and Charente Grey, with contrasting roof and tailgate in Narvik Black.

Inside, the Defender OCTA features high-quality materials such as Ultrafabrics PU Khaki and Ebony on the OCTA Edition One seats, with 3D mesh and Chopped Carbon Fibre trim. The standard alternative is Burnt Sienna semi-aniline leather with Kvadrat Ebony fabric, or optional Ultrafabrics PU in Light Cloud and Lunar, or Ebony semi-aniline leather.

The interior of the Defender OCTA Edition One

THE Performance seats offer added support with integrated headrests, while audio technology Body and Soul Seatdeveloped with SUBPAC and Coventry University, allows you to “feel” music.

Price, how much does the Defender OCTA cost

The Defender OCTA makes its debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​2024 with a starting price of 187,000 euros. The special version is also available in the launch year Defender OCTA Edition Oneproposed to 205.900 euros.

New Land Rover Defender OCTA Photo

