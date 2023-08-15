Carmen knew that sooner or later it had to happen. This Monday, shortly before noon, she was preparing a score in another room when she suddenly heard a loud noise. First a loudspeaker fell to the ground; then part of the false ceiling of the auditorium of the Torreagüera Casino. Luckily, and despite the fact that this Tuesday they have a concert at the La Raya festival, rehearsals for the next season of the Cristo del Valle Musical Association of the district, which she directs, had not yet started.

Otherwise, the incident could have injured some of the 30 members of the band or the 22 students who will receive classes next year thanks to her. “This fight has been going on for a long time, but the problem has been passing from one hand to another without a solution yet being found,” lamented Carmen Escobedo, pointing to the poor state of conservation of this building, which was ceded to the City Council in 2009 and which has been used mainly for some time now by this group.

«Back around Christmas last year, rubble fell from the façade and we were warned, by the firefighters, that the situation of the property was delicate; but it is enough to see the humidity problems for this, ”says Escobedo. He recalls that, even “we have called protests for the cut of electricity and water.” “What is appropriate is to undertake at once a process of rehabilitation of the building”, adds the president of the BiciHuerta de Torreagüera conservation association, Raúl Jiménez.

The truth is that the rehabilitation of the Torreagüera Casino was one of the projects that were chosen in the participatory budgets launched by the government of José Antonio Serrano. One of the last decisions of the Socialists before leaving was to allocate a game of 150,000 euros to execute it in the credit modification file that was approved in the last plenary session with political content of the legislature.

From the Murcian Consistory they indicated yesterday that the municipal technicians, together with members of the Local Police and firefighters, went yesterday to the property and sealed the property as a security measure. Now an exhaustive evaluation of the damages will be carried out, the same sources point out, noting that “they did not have any pending file pending execution.”

They add that the vice mayor, Rebeca Pérez, is in contact with the president of the Casino to articulate any action that is necessary to carry out to guarantee safety and solve damages in the shortest possible time.

In addition, the mayor of Culture, Diego Avilés, has signed a decree that authorizes the musical group to use the municipal center of the district to carry out their rehearsals, concerts and activities until the Casino is fully enabled, for which at the moment there is no deadline.