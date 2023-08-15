The Prosecutor of Bolzano intervened in the matter of Celine Frei Matzohl, the 21-year-old woman found dead in the apartment of her ex-partner in Silandro, confirming that the young woman had filed a complaint with the carabinieri against her exfor crimes related to the red code, i.e. the legislation that punishes the crimes of sexual violence, stalking or persecutory acts and domestic violence.

Read also

As stated in the press release from the Public Prosecutor’s Office, “in June, Mrs. Frei Matzohl filed a lawsuit” against her ex, Omer Cim, “in which she reported a single episode that occurred while she was with her partner in a car, during which he would have beaten and threatened her”.

The carabinieri, reads the note, immediately reported the episode as “code red and, as such, it was treated, in the sense that, as per the internal protocol of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, it had absolute priority over the others. Since this was a single episode and in view of the completeness of the investigations, the charges for violation of articles were formulated 581 penal code (beats) and 612, paragraph 2, penal code (aggravated threat). For these types of crimes it is not possible to request precautionary measures”. There are no further complaints.