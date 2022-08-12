After two years marked by the pandemic, the Carthagineses and Romanos Festivals will return to their usual locations. In 2020, the festivities were not held and last year, all the events were moved to Torres Park and the camp was not set up. In this 2022, from September 16 to 25, normality will finally return.

“We return 100% with the best parties in the Mediterranean”, celebrated yesterday Eduardo Conesa de Gracia, vice president of the Federation of Troops and Legions. “We really wanted to be able to celebrate the festivities in the camp, recover the programming and relive these festivities of International Tourist Interest,” said the mayor, Noelia Arroyo. They did so during the presentation of the general program of activities, which was also attended by the Councilor for Celebrations, Juan Pedro Torralba.

The Great Battle will take place on the 23rd on the Cuesta del Batel and the theatrical performances will take place on a stage located on the Alfonso XII Pier. The remodeling works that the Port Authority is carrying out this month in the area “will be finished for the holidays,” Arroyo assured. The public will once again have a grandstand to enjoy acts such as the Wedding of Hannibal and Imilce and the Oracle of the goddess Tanit.

Although the call at the Town Hall was to make public the poster for the concert on the 22nd, the organizers of the Fiestas explained that they will announce the composition in the coming days. They assured that there will be artists from Cartagena and big names on the national scene. The name of the town crier also remains to be known. The act that includes this speech will also return to the balcony of the aforementioned municipal building.

Los Alcazares, guest



Among the novelties, the transfer of the sacred fire stands out on the first day of the festivities from Los Alcázares, the guest municipality of this edition. The participation of this town was frustrated first by DANA and then by the coronavirus. Also on Friday the 16th, the Jimbee Cartagena club will be presented with the honorary festive robe.

Before, on Friday 9 there will be a concert by the soprano Angélica de la Riva, along with the Symphony Orchestra of the Region of Murcia. It will be at the Paco Martín Auditorium in Parque Torres. On the 19th, to mark the 500th anniversary of Elcano’s circumnavigation of the world, Pepe Cánovas will offer a conference at the Teatro Romano.