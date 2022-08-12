Jp Morgan rises to 5.15% of Banco Bpm

A surprise move but up to a certain point. Yesterday 11 August it was discovered from Consob communications that “JpMorgan holds a stake in Banco Bpm equal to 5.15% of the share capital through derivative financial instruments, as of August 3, 2022 “. As he points out Republicthe share is held through the subsidiaries JPMorgan Securities PLC and JPMorgan SE, that is, foreign branches of one of the largest banks in the world. But it does not seem that they are equity investments referable to portfolios of clients under management. In fact, the instruments are represented by real “equity swaps” and “call options” contracts with a maturity date between December 16, 2022 and December 11, 2023 and between October 2, 2024 and September 24, 2025. Until nothing strange here, except that JpMorgan is advisor to Crédit Agricole, a French institution which holds 9.18%.

La banque verte has already announced at the Bank of Italy, for now, of not wanting to rise above 10%, but there are no particular obstacles that would prevent it from growing further. At that point, an easy bank could be found in JpMorgan, which would put a further 5.15% on the plate. That Crédit Agricole is interested in Italy is a fact also testified by the goose on Credito Valtellinese. And no one from France has ever made a secret of highly appreciating the Italian market as a harbinger of good chances. The modus, however, has made someone turn up their noses, who believe that Consob should turn on one of its proverbial, very slow headlights. Meanwhile, on a positive stock market day but not from fireworks, Bpm earns just under 4%. That the market expects some new moves in the near future?

