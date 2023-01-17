The urban deterioration of years, the scarce cultural integration, the abandonment and the lack of cleanliness plunge the traditional neighborhood of San Antón into oblivion. A decline that is also reflected in its patron saint festivities, which experienced splendor, now only present in the memory of hundreds of nostalgic San Antonio residents who take advantage of their big day to demand more investment and care.

San Antón celebrates its patron saint’s day this Tuesday in an intense day that began around eight in the morning with the traditional flowery target. At eleven o’clock the mass officiated by the parish priest Saúl Sánchez took place, who had the support of Ramón Galuz, a missionary from San Antonio in Brazil who returns to his land around this time every year to witness the blessing of animals.

On this occasion, the Plaza de la Iglesia has had the presence of a dozen horses, among which was Ángel Solano, the fourth generation of the family who, at just one year old, wore a short blue suit, on the back of his mare Shakira . The know-how and joy of the little one have conquered the public and the jury has awarded him a prize from the mayoress of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo.

Only two decorated carriages have been presented, which have been followed by the blessing of animals. Mostly dogs of all breeds and sizes. Six months after her, Tere, a cross between a pincher and a chihuahua, has delighted the little ones who were waiting on the stairs of the Church for the blessing with holy water for pets. Its owner, Mariano Carrión, has come from El Albujón and was not thinking of leaving without eating the popular cartagenera octopus. Many options he does not have. In the Plaza de la Iglesia, all that remains is Bar Casablanca, which this year has not opened bars to the street because they have not found staff, and La despensa de María, on Calle Recoletos. According to the president of the Neighborhood Association, Fernando Gallego, the bars have argued that shellfish are more expensive so as not to join this tradition, which once filled the streets surrounding the Church with atmosphere.

Gone are the crowds in the bars installed by the bars in the Plaza de la Iglesia to taste this mollusk in its version a la cartagenera



Some customers have complained about the price hike. «For an octopus tapa and five beers they wanted to charge us twenty euros. It seemed very expensive to us, and they have reduced us five euros, “said Fina García.

The sisters Claudia and Jimena Carrión have been left with the desire to see exotic species like years ago. Beyond the horses and dogs, a guinea pig and a canary.

Among the public, the six pilgrims of San Antón have stood out, dressed in the typical costume of the Campo de Cartagena made by them. This year, two girls have been incorporated, but even so, the association with more than two decades of history fears that the tradition will be lost.

María Iniesta is one of the residents of San Antón who has insisted on the need to invest in the neighborhood. “It is coming down. Look what a crowd of parties. And that is the big day ».

Second blessing on Sunday



This Sunday, the 22nd, at 12:30 p.m. there will be a new blessing of the animals for all those who, because it is a working day, have not been able to attend the great day of San Antón. The neighborhood association has also prepared a paella contest.

After the blessing of the animals, the municipal authorities attended the vermouth at the Casino de San Antón. In the afternoon, starting at six o’clock, the patron will go out in procession through the streets of the neighborhood accompanied by his faithful, who do not lose hope of recovering the splendor of years ago.