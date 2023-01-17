During the last episode of Big Brother VIP everything happened. The faithful viewers of the program did not go unnoticed by the words that Antonino Spinalbese spent towards Luca Onestini and Oriana Marzoli. For this reason after the episode Gianmarco Onestini he decided to defend his brother by lashing out hard against Vippone. Let’s find out together what his words were.

Gianmarco Onestini vs Antonino Spinalbese. During the episode of the reality show aired last night, Belen Rodriguez’s ex-boyfriend criticized the behavior of Luca Onestini, Oriana Marzoli and Daniele Dal Moro. In detail, Antonino Spinalbese spoke at length about behavior that the former tronista of Men and women had against Nikita Pelizon.

These were the words of the Vippone:

But yes, he is a cunning one. What can I say about this boy? Luca tried to belittle Nikita, but in reality he made a bad impression. And this I think he is obvious. I find it immature and I also find it superficial. To me he’s just a silly little boy.

GF VipGianmarco Onestini against Antonino Spinalbese: the outburst of the brother of gieffino has not gone unnoticed

The words that Antonino Spinalbese spent towards Luca Onestini the ex tronista’s brother didn’t like them at all Men and womenGianmarco Onestini.

The latter, on his Twitter page, launched a real one dig to the former partner of Belen Rodriguez, to whom he addressed these words:

Dear Antonino, everyone is capable of offending, but only those who have the brain are capable of using it. And you don’t have it.

We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if in the next episodes Alfonso Signorini will read the tweet that Gianmarco Onestini reserved for Antonino Spinalbese. We will undoubtedly see some beautiful ones.