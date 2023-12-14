There is tremendous joy and party alarms in Barranquilla for the last days of December. He Junior gave the long-awaited Christmas star to his fans and won his tenth title in the Colombian League.

It was not an easy road for the shark team, which received a shower of criticism from the Barranquilla press while the League was taking place. In the home runs they were on the verge of elimination, but they left them alive and kept the title.

Photo: Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

The technician Arturo Reyes, who came to the bench amidst accusations for his previous time at the club, managed to do what no coach on the Colombian Caribbean coast had achieved until this Wednesday: he is the first in the region to win the red-and-white team a champion.

After lifting the trophy in the stadium Athanasius Girardot, after winning on penalties (3-5) to Independiente Medellín, The players began a well-deserved celebration.

The squad and coaching staff silenced the mouths of fans and journalists, which is why the League title tastes better to them and happiness is through the roof. Junior celebrated the achievement in Medellín with restraint, but upon his arrival in Barranquilla everything was different.

Celebration in Barranquilla for the tenth Junior star in Medellín. Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

After the referee's final whistle, the party started in Barranquilla, where thousands of fans took to the streets of the sandy area to celebrate the Christmas star and they were eagerly awaiting the heroes of the tenth.

In the early hours of this Thursday, the players and the coaching staff landed in the city and were welcomed by a handful of fans who filled the airport exit to celebrate.

Shouting: “Look, look how crazy, look, look how passionate, that's the famous Junior who won the 'medal' and became champion,” The players jumped and sang with the people.

One of the most excited was the side Wálmer Pacheco, who became owner of the trophy and dedicated it to the lovers of the Colombian champion team.

The celebration will be extended in Barranquilla, where it was already announced by the mayor Jaime Pumarejo that this Thursday is a civic day and in the afternoon a tribute to the champions will be held in a place known as 'the shark's fin'.

Celebration in Barranquilla for the tenth Junior star in Medellín. Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

