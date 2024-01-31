The indictment of Martine Moise, the widow of the assassinated Haitian president Jovenel Moise, marks a new phase in the investigation of the assassination that shocked the nation in July 2021.

(Also read: Indictment of the widow of the president of Haiti opens a new chapter in the case of assassination).

Jovenel Moise suffered torture and was killed in his home in Pétion-ville, a district of the capital of Haiti, in an attack carried out by a group of mercenaries, mainly of Colombian origin. During the assault, his wife Martine Moise was seriously injured, which led to his urgent transfer to a hospital in Miami, United States.

The case took an unexpected turn when Judge Walter Wesser Voltaire, in charge of the investigation, In October 2023, he ordered the arrest of Martine Moise in connection with the murder of the president.

Despite previously calling for the formation of an international tribunal to investigate her husband's death, the former first lady now faces accusations including armed robbery, attempted murder and participation in the conspiracy against her husband, according to reports published on Tuesday by the local press.

(Keep reading: Turn in Moïse's assassination in Haiti: why are they now linking his wife to the case?).

Martine Moïse on her return to Haiti after the attack in which President Jovenel Moïse died. Photo: Haiti Communication Secretariat

This announcement regarding the indictment of the former first lady comes at a key moment, coinciding with the end of Judge Voltaire's mandate. The judicial resolution on this case is expected to be released between the end of February and March. So far, Martine Moise has not made public statements regarding her involvement in the case.

Martine Moise's career

Born in Port-au-Prince, Martine Moise studied foreign languages ​​at the Quisqueya University and married Jovenel Moise, with whom she moved to Port-de-Paix to promote rural development.

The couple dedicated themselves to the production of organic bananas and participated in initiatives such as the creation of a drinking water plant and the first agricultural free trade zone. at Haiti. This stage marked the beginning of his foray into public life.

(Of interest: 'Little Haiti', the poor neighborhood of Miami that becomes a magnet for million-dollar investments).

With the rise of Jovenel Moise to power, Martine assumed an active role as first lady since 2017. She stood out for her work in human rights, focusing on education, health, gender equality and the fight against human trafficking. He collaborated in the development of hospitals and health centers, with special attention to obstetric and neonatal care. He also became involved in the fight against gender violence and chaired initiatives against HIV, tuberculosis and malaria.

#ATTENTION | Martine Moise, widow of the assassinated president of Haiti Jovenel Moise, is involved in said murder. Judge Walter Wesser Voltaire, who is investigating the case, has ordered her arrest for attempted and conspiracy to murder her husband. pic.twitter.com/q5791ZJ96F — (@ValenciaGermanC) January 31, 2024

His work included the organization of fairs for local production companies and the international promotion of Haitian artists and artisans. In addition, it launched reforestation and revitalization programs for the Haitian coffee industry, showing a commitment to the environment and sustainable development.

However, the night of July 7, 2021 marked a turning point in his life. The murder of her husband in an attack on her residence, where she was seriously injured, opened another chapter. Despite her defense of the creation of an international court to investigate the assassination, Martine Moise was charged for her alleged involvement in the crime.

This accusation arises in a context of five guilty parties already declared before American justice, where the murder was planned and financed.

🇭🇹NEW CHAPTER IN THE INVESTIGATION OF THE ASSASSINATION IN HAITI: THE WIDOW OF PRESIDENT JOVENEL MOISE WAS CHARGED FOR MURDER 📌Martine Moise is accused of armed robbery, attempted murder and conspiracy to attack her husband. 📌Moise was tortured and… pic.twitter.com/D1hrrtaI4K — Official ITR (@ITROriginal) January 30, 2024

More news in EL TIEMPO

Assassination of Jovenel Moïse: former Haitian senator involved is sentenced to life imprisonment

Life sentence for Colombian soldier involved in assassination of the president of Haiti

They arrest the alleged planner of the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from EFE and the European Women's International Leadership Award's Post, and was reviewed by the journalist and an editor.