Love and heartbreak will play a fundamental role in the new chapter of 'Rigo'. On the one hand, our protagonist will seek to reconcile with Michelle after he got angry at finding Adriana in his apartment, when she visited him by surprise. Besides, Girlesa She will warn Lucho that she does not plan to resume her relationship with him, after finding out about an alleged affair he is having in Medellín; However, that is not the only measure she will take, since he will speak with the president of the Cycling League to have him removed from the team.

If you want to know what else will happen in the new chapter of the RCN novel, in this note we will tell you everything about its premiere, so that you can also discover if Aracely's nephew's plan to take revenge on Evaristo works or not.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 51 of 'Rigo'

When is chapter 51 of 'Rigo' released?

On Wednesday, January 31, 2024the long-awaited chapter 51 of 'Rigo'the acclaimed series of RCN that tells the life of the Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Uransilver medalist at the 2012 London Olympic Games. After a brief break of just over a month, the production resumed broadcasting on Monday, January 29.

During the pause period, RCN He strove to maintain the interest of his audience and rebroadcast the previous episodes, from the beginning of the novel. This strategy sought to ensure that 'Rigo' fans had the opportunity to see the entire novel and were up to date with plot details.

What time does chapter 51 of 'Rigo' come out?

The 51st episode of 'Rigo', a novel directed by Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández, It will be broadcast at 8:00 pm throughout Colombia, maintaining the usual schedule that I had before the break. From its first episode, this production managed to capture the hearts of the audience, establishing itself as one of the most popular and appreciated programs in the country.

Where to watch 'Rigo' ONLINE and FREE?

For those interested in following the new episodes of 'Rigo'these are available exclusively through the signal RCN. If you do not have access to this channel, there is the alternative of watching the novel online at no cost in the official website of the medium. This service not only offers you to watch the most recent episode, but also the previous ones, giving you the opportunity to stay up to date with the plot.

In addition, the novel is also available in Prime Videoa well-known streaming platform that has all the episodes of the current season of 'Rigo'. However, it is important to mention that accessing this content on said service requires a paid subscription, unlike the free option on the website. RCN.

'Rigo' is based on the novel of the same name written by Rigoberto Méndez Araya. Photo: RCN

What is 'Rigo' about?

“This series is inspired by an athlete predestined to mark an era, born to be an idol and committed to a prophecy that his father made: 'my son is going to be known all over the world.' RIGO is an optimist by conviction, a comedian and a talker by nature, and that is the spirit of the story based on him and his three great loves: the father who takes violence away from him; Michelle, the woman he has longed for since he was a child; and the bicycle that accompanies him to sell lottery tickets in his town and then takes him to the top of the world,” indicates the official synopsis of 'Rigo'prepared by RCN.

What is the cast of 'Rigo'?

Juan Pablo Urrego as Rigoberto 'Rigo' Urán

Ana María Estupiñán as Michelle Durango

Robinson Díaz as Don Rigoberto de Jesús Urán

Sandra Reyes as Aracely Urán

Julián Arango as Evaristo Rendón

Ramiro Meneses as Lucho Urán

Andrea Guzmán as Girlesa Gómez

Yesenia Valencia as Silvia de Durango

Emmanuel Restrepo as Carmelo Rendón

Ella Becerra as Berenice Urán

Mauricio Mejía as Pedro Durango

Elizabeth Chavarriaga as Sofía Durango.

