The Cartagena players hug after getting the 2-0. / ANTONIO GIL / AGM

Cartagena won and convinced on the fiftieth anniversary of the Carabela de Plata Trophy, beating Elche 2-0 in a match in which they dominated from start to finish and in which the distance could even be greater thanks, especially, to a clear domain in the center of the field and to the depth of the wings Jairo and Calero.

they were the il