Silver Caravel Trophy
Some 5,000 fans flock to the Cartagonova stadium in one of the summer trophies with the best tickets in recent years
Cartagena won and convinced on the fiftieth anniversary of the Carabela de Plata Trophy, beating Elche 2-0 in a match in which they dominated from start to finish and in which the distance could even be greater thanks, especially, to a clear domain in the center of the field and to the depth of the wings Jairo and Calero.
