GUATEMALA. Unknown people opened fire yesterday against a motorcade that accompanied the president of Guatemala Alejandro Giammattei on a visit to the department of Huehuetenango, who “was unharmed”. The radio announced it Emisoras Unidas. The information, the broadcaster adds, “has been confirmed by government and armed forces sources to international press agencies.”

According to a first version released to the media, the armed commando aboard a car opened fire while the presidential procession was crossing the village of Jacaltenango, not far from the border with Mexico, on its way to the community of La Laguna.

A spokesman for the Guatemalan army indicated that “the accident occurred at a checkpoint not very close to the presidential vehicle, but in the direction of it”. Via Twitter, the Guatemalan military added that “one of the bombers, probably of Mexican nationality, was injured in the shooting and is now hospitalized”.