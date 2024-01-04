Friday, January 5, 2024, 00:37



The secretary of organization of the Cantonal Party of Cartagena, Antonio Conesa, yesterday reproached the Government of Noelia Arroyo for “failing to fulfill its promise to expand the social premises in the San Ginés neighborhood.”

Conesa recalled that the work belonged to last year's Neighborhood and Provincial Council Plan and has not yet been put out to tender. “The regional establishment transferred 274,779.88 euros for this project in March,” she added.

For the spokesperson of the Cantonal Party, the action is “priority”, because it entails “the removal of a large fiber cement cover whose inhalation, in the decomposition of this material, causes cancer.” The proposal presented to the neighbors consisted of the complete renovation of the old building attached to the social premises and the construction of a new one-story building with an open area of ​​120 square meters.