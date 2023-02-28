And the TikTok application, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, has been under the microscope of the West for months due to concerns about the extent of Beijing’s access to user data.

And a statement from the Canadian government stated that, starting Tuesday, “the TikTok application will be removed from government-granted mobile devices. Users of these devices will also be prevented from downloading the application in the future.”“.

The government added that Canada’s chief communications officer “has determined that (the app) presents an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security.”“.

In Washington, Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget for government agencies, said in a guidance note that they would be required to amend information technology contracts to ensure that contractors protect US data by stopping the use of TikTok on devices and systems used in their framework.

Last week, the European Commission banned the application on its devices, after similar steps in the United States.

A TikTok spokesperson was surprised by the Canadian decision to ban the app, saying it was taken “without mentioning any specific security concerns” or consulting with the company..