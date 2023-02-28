Tool was developed with ChatGPT resources; will only be available to users of the paid Snapchat+ service in the US

Snap, the company that owns the short video app Snapchat, announced this Monday (Feb 27, 2023) a chat feature based on artificial intelligence. The chatbot, the English name for this feature, will be incorporated into ChatGPT. readin English, the official statement released by the company.

“My AI” will use the latest version of ChatGPT customized for Snapchat itself. The feature will be available to subscribers of the paid service Snapchat+ in the United States, which costs US$ 3.99 per month.

Say hi to My AI 👻 pic.twitter.com/mZW0TNEuJj — Snapchat (@Snapchat) February 27, 2023

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel told the news portal The Vergewhich intends to make the service free to all users of the application.

“The big idea is that in addition to talking to our friends and family every day, we are going to talk to AI. (artificial intelligence) every days”, he said. “And that’s something we’re well positioned to do as a messaging service”added the executive director of Snap.

ChatGPT, prototype of a chatbot specialized in dialogue, is the reference in the universe of chatbot programs based on artificial intelligence. The resource is capable of writing texts and solving mathematical problems through an extensive database.