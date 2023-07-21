The Villaricos Archaeological Course, which has been held for more than thirty years for fifteen days in July, closed its doors this Friday. Some twenty students from the University of Murcia participated in it, collaborating in the excavation to contribute to the analysis and study of this Roman villa.

In the excavations carried out this year, an archaeological piece was found in the collapse of the northern area of ​​the apse of the basilica of the Roman villa.

According to the first investigations, carried out by the directors of the excavation, it is a fragment of sandstone about 35 cm long and 30 cm wide, with a decorated relief, in which a charioteer could be represented holding the reins of a horse. Likewise, the specific origin of the piece is still unknown, and it could be Iberian or Roman.

The work of the university students was directed by the directors of the excavation, José Antonio Zapata Parra, Rafael González Fernández and Francisco Fernández Matallana.

This Friday, members of the municipal corporation of Mula visited Villaricos to see first-hand the progress of this year’s campaign. During the visit, the mayor of Mula, Juan Jesús Moreno, stressed that “the excavations in Villaricos continue to bring us pleasant surprises and that is why we continue to claim the importance of enhancing and recovering our heritage.”