The Supreme Electoral Tribunal of Guatemala (TSE) asked this Friday the country’s highest court to prevent the Prosecutor’s Office from hindering the presidential ballot on August 20, after a series of maneuvers by prosecutors that have generated uncertainty.

The appeal presented by the TSE before the Constitutional Court (CC) requests that it order the Prosecutor’s Office, the Police, the Army, the Supreme Court and other State institutions guarantee the presidential runoffin which the social democratic candidates Sandra Torres and Bernardo Arévalo must face each other, which would put an end to 12 years of right-wing governments in the country.

The TSE argued that there is “a certain, future and imminent threat that the denounced authorities violate the Democratic Rule of Law, by not guaranteeing the exercise of the functions of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, of the Temporary Electoral Bodies and of the citizenry in general”.

After the first presidential round on June 25, various judicial appeals from right-wing parties that lost and a controversial disqualification of the Semilla de Arévalo party (annulled a day later) have clouded the runoff campaign.

Bernardo Arévalo celebrates his victory in the first round.

Also two raids on TSE offices and an arrest warrant for an ally of Arévalo, who gave the surprise in the first round.

Although the two runoff candidates are Social Democrats, the actions of the Prosecutor’s Office and a judge have focused on Arévalo, because he is apparently seen by powerful sectors of Guatemala as a risk to their interests.

On Thursday, the Prosecutor’s Office carried out a second raid on the TSE headquarters in follow-up to a controversial investigation against Semilla for alleged irregularities in the registration of affiliates for its creation in 2017.

This investigation is considered in the country and abroad as a pretext to remove Arévalo, son of the reformist president Juan José Arévalo (1945-1951), from the ballot.

In addition, Judge Fredy Orellana ordered the capture of the deputy director of the TSE’s Citizens’ Registry (electoral roll), Eleonora Castillo, for not complying with his questioned order to disqualify the party last week.

