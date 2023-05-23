The elections next Sunday, May 28, are in a handkerchief and this evidence, verified by all private polls and ratified by the latest CIS ‘flash’ poll, partly explains the strange paths that the election took this Monday. electoral campaign, when the PSOE accused Alberto Núñez Feijóo of lying about the cancellation of the flight that the day before should have taken him to participate in a rally in Tenerife and demanded evidence to support it. The PP presented the boarding passes and was quick to attribute the complaint to the “desperation” of its opponent, although it also had to admit that in reality the flight had been canceled 20 days ago without the organization finding out.

The popular ones explained that the low-cost airline with which the displacement of the party president had been contracted informed the travel agency in charge of the campaign of the suspension of the flight at the time, but they assured that this had not been communicated. to the match. So Feijóo and his companion were surprised when they arrived at the Valencia airport, after the great meeting held in the bullring of the coveted capital of Turia and a lunch with journalists that was held, precisely, so that he could arrive on time to the Canary appointment.

The Falcon, the street and the ridiculous



Both accused each other after having made a fool of themselves. «If Pedro Sánchez’s team considers, in a country that mocks his use of the Falcon to go to musical concerts or to travel in a Super Puma helicopter to go to private weddings, that the best thing for his interests is to confront the PP about the means of transport used by Alberto Núñez Feijóo, is that the gap between what Ferraz thinks and what the street thinks is more and more evident”, they attacked from Genoa. From the PSOE, in turn, they branded the attacks on the chief executive after such a demonstration of clumsiness as a “haddy joke”.

The fact is that the strategy, actually minor, with which the Socialists aspired to agitate the campaign after a first week in which the PP had managed to take the lead on account of Sánchez’s pacts with Bildu and the presence of those convicted of terrorism on the lists of the nationalist group was shattered in a few minutes. And the video with Núñez Feijóo singing a song by Nino Bravo (“camino incessantly, behind the truth”…), prepared to put him in solfa from Ferraz, barely had a run.

Until now the Socialists had focused more on the proactive speech of the Prime Minister, who has already made a dozen announcements on matters such as housing, education or health, but seems willing to start playing all the sticks to shake the patio. The CIS known this Monday indicates that in the first week of the campaign he has barely managed to mobilize his electorate. If it started with 17.7% of undecided socialist voters, it is still at 15.3%. The PP, on the other hand, has managed to reduce theirs from almost 14% to 8%.