The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom it’s a wonder From a technical point of view. Many have already said it, but even one wanted to reiterate it developerLawrence Young, who touched on the matter on TikTok.

Young: “The things that Tears of the Kingdom does simply shouldn’t be possible on the Nintendo Switch. That would be a monumental thing to do on current-gen consoles as well, but somehow Nintendo managed to do it on something equivalent to a five-year-old cell phone.” Years ago.”

Among these is skill Ultrahand of Link, which allows you to glue almost any object together, and there is also the ability Recall, a power that allows you to rewind time by sending objects backwards. Furthermore, the game has an impressive physics engine, as demonstrated by the puzzle in the video attached to the tweet below (be careful of the anticipation, don’t watch it if you don’t want to have any).

Note that the same obstacle can be overcome in many different ways, as witnessed by many in the comments who have used alternative methods to pass. In short, if there is one side in which The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is incredible, it is precisely the technical one, understood in its entirety, because it allows you to do things that titles on much more powerful systems can dream of, while running on of a humble Nintendo Switch, as we have also tried to explain in our own small way.