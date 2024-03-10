Unamuno arrived in Fuerteventura on March 12, 1924, exiled by Primo de Rivera after the writer's constant criticism of the dictatorship and the monarchy. During the four months of confinement Unamuno falls in love with Fuerteventura and its inhabitants. «These bare hills look like camel humps and their outline is outlined. “It is a camelded land.”

#Camel #Island #tour #exile #Unamuno #Fuerteventura