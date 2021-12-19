Dubai (Union)

The eighth edition of the “Camel Journey”, organized by the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Revival Center, is awaiting the arrival of the “Expo 2020 Dubai” exhibition on Tuesday, where the arrival and conclusion station will be at the end of the unique trip, which includes 30 participants of 21 different nationalities residing on the land The country, who crossed the Emirati desert for 13 continuous days, covering a distance of 640 km, in a rich experience to live the folklore in all its details and learn about traditions and authentic life.

The Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Revival Center has completed arrangements for a special celebration upon arrival at the headquarters of the Expo 2020 Dubai, which is the destination chosen to highlight the spirit of tolerance between nationalities residing on the land of goodness and safety with love and peace, and to confirm the role of this global exhibition that reaps successes. It is an enormous mass of all millions of people over a period of six months in an assemblage seldom found in the world.

The trip had set off from Liwa in the Western Desert, and the participants made stops, most notably: Umm Al-Hosn, Arada, Bateen Liwa, Qasr Al-Sarab Reserve, Al-Maha Reserve, South Al-Khazna, Al-Khazna, Al-Ajban, before the trip reached Seih Al-Salam, to be completed after That’s its way through the Expo Lake, and to the headquarters of the “Expo 2020 Dubai”.

Abdullah Hamdan bin Dalmouk, CEO of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Center for Heritage Revival, who is leading the trip himself, stressed that the trip went smoothly and successfully, given the center’s keenness to hold the necessary training for the participants for an appropriate period of time in order to be able to master the skills, especially riding camels and dealing with The ride, in addition to providing all the necessary needs for them and providing ambulances and supplies for any emergency, thank God, the trip is going with the highest safety standards for all participants who live an integrated experience of life and movement in the desert, which gave them the ability to learn about the folklore from a completely new and different perspective.