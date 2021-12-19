“You can’t see who lives here,” concludes the stylist in the seventh episode of vtwonen De Stijl van Eva (see above this article). Although she has respect for the foundation that the family has already created.

A Do It Yourself should become the eye-catcher in the seating area of ​​the living room. Eva gets to work with lists. She paints them herself in a color that can blend with the color on the wall. She also gets to work with one of the lampshades. “Never throw away old lampshades, because you can easily breathe new life into them,” says Eva. She shows how she uses double-sided tape to transform the lamp.

More colour, more cushions and a lot more ‘tension’ on the wall, that is the intention. Was that successful? ,,I really have to get used to it, isn’t it”, Sanna says when she enters. “Super cool. Things you wouldn’t come up with on your own.”

