There first review surfaced online by The Callisto Protocolpublished by the Evening Standard, will please all those waiting for this new sci-fi horror, because it is none other than a perfect score. More precisely it was awarded 5/5.

The article also discloses the duration of the adventure, which stands at 12 – 14 hours. Not a few for the genre, considering its dynamics.

For the rest, the review, which seems to have violated the embargo (or which could have been published in advance due to agreements made with the game publisher, we cannot know this) tells of one of the best horror eversuperb in graphics and gameplay, that anyone who is passionate about the genre should take into consideration.

Let’s say it’s a good calling card, but we’ll see if these super positive reviews will be shared by the rest of the press. If you want more details, read our preview of The Callisto Protocol, where we wrote:

What does The Callisto Protocol really want to be, a modern action or a survival like they don’t make it anymore? Waiting to finally be able to answer this fundamental question, we remind you that the game will be released on PC and new generation consoles on December 2nd. The average duration will apparently amount to about fifteen hours, but as always the skill and curiosity of the user will influence, such as the level of difficulty chosen from the three available.