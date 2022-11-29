By Ricardo Brito

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – The Transition PEC began its formal procedure in the Senate this Tuesday morning after the signature of 28 senators, a regimental obligation so that the matter can be discussed and voted on by parliamentarians.

To proceed, a Proposal for an Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) needs the support of at least a third of the senators – 27 of the 81.

The proposal was filed the day before by Senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), who is also the general rapporteur for next year’s Budget. The initiative was endorsed by senators from the MDB, PSD, PT, PDT, Pros, Cidadania, Podemos and Rede.

The PEC makes an exception to the spending ceiling rule of 175 billion reais for four years to fund Bolsa Família. In line with the draft presented by the government transition team two weeks ago, the text also provides that 6.5% of excess government revenue can be invested in public investments without accounting in the fiscal norm from next year. In 2023, that amount would be 23 billion reais.

Castro said in a note that, with sufficient signatures, negotiations will continue to approve the proposal as soon as possible. He cited the fact that the new block made by the Bolsonaro government of 1.7 billion reais in the Ministry of Education shows how much the country’s budget is in deficit in several areas.

“Without the PEC, we will not have money, for example, for the public health network, for the popular pharmacy program, for the purchase of vaccines, for education, at all levels, for school lunches, for popular housing programs , for road maintenance, for security, for the readjustment of the minimum wage and public servants, for compliance with the Aldir Blanc 2 and Paulo Gustavo Laws, for the areas of science and technology, including the research area, in short, for almost nothing!” he said.

“Not to mention that only with the PEC will we be able to take Brazil off the hunger map again, guaranteeing BRL 600 from Bolsa Família and another BRL 150 per child up to 6 years old. We are going to rebuild the country with fiscal and social responsibility”, she reinforced.

The senator and other members of the MDB met the day before with president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to discuss the proposal, among other matters.

WAY

The matter will initially be dealt with by the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) and then by the Senate plenary. If approved, it will proceed to the Chamber of Deputies, the Legislative House in which there is an articulation to shorten its rite and it will go directly to the plenary, attached to another PEC that is already ready for voting.

In each of the Legislative Houses, the proposal needs a plenary vote of three-fifths of the deputies and senators in two rounds of voting each.

The transition team and allies are rushing to try to approve the proposal by the middle of next month, in time to guarantee the extension of the social benefit from January and also to approve next year’s Budget.