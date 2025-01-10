Almost like a dropper, the twenty families of Peruvian origin who star in the story of the squatted building in Carabanchel have been passing through the police station of the district of National Police. They came to report how they had been, in their opinion, victims of a scam. But, whether they knew it or not, they had already become squatters and as a result of the case coming to light, sources in the case explain, number 6 Calle Excellent, in the Ensanche de Carabanchel, has received more residents. “After knowing everything, including the location of the development, new squatters have arrived,” these informants add.

The Judicial Group of the neighborhood police station is investigating the matter. There were 28 apartments taken by families from the Andean country, who were supposedly offered homes at a ridiculous price when they were in line at a soup kitchen.

One of the legal residents, of which there are also some, explained: «I live in the Carabanchel building and on this bridge they have squatted at least 28 homes, and the company has done nothing more than send a measly email. The squatters entering with mattresses, sofas, refrigerators and the doorman letting them in. We have been reporting doors that do not close properly for months, with janitors who do not make rounds and fall asleep at night. They have rushed to set alarms in the apartments that are still empty, but those of us who are paying have not been given anything, not even an extra measure. How is it possible that 28 homes are squatted in four days and no one notices? “It’s not my job to check who lives on each floor.”

The police sources consulted explain that the 28 families came little by little to report that they had been victims of a scam, and many did so by arriving at the police station with their own small children. Perhaps a way to make it understood that there are many minors in those homes, which makes evictions very complicated.









They carried some supposed rental contracts, which, as ABC has learned, “lacked a signature and personal identification or identification of the leasing company”: “They are documents that they themselves could have prepared on a computer,” they add. It is not known if the complainants wrote it or if it was the same model that was supposedly given to them by the ‘landlords’, who are nothing more than the original raiders and who have re-rented it to them. Those affected spoke of how it had been “a clan”, apparently Spanish, that had charged them up to 3,000 euros for the keys to each home, in an urbanization with luxury finishes and amenities: the complex has a swimming pool, gym, children’s playground and outdoor gastro area, among other amenities.

An enriched mafia

“It is the first time that such a massive squat has been seen in Carabanchel and, even more so, only of people of Peruvian origin,” people close to the investigation explain to this newspaper. These are, above all, families that have not regularized their situation in Spain and did not appear in the registry. In total, there are about 160 homes in the urbanization, of which there are already around thirty squats, which, in addition, were brand new. That is to say, the mafia would have pocketed close to 100.00 euros so far.

“There is blood on the walls, basically because they are fighting among themselves,” complain the neighbors, who cannot help but marvel at how quickly everything happened on the December long weekend. «The promoter, at first, did show its desire to change things, but in recent weeks we have notified them of fights, but we have not received a response. They have only lowered us 100 euros to keep us quiet,” they say. Another of those affected acknowledges that they are considering changing apartments if the situation continues to become unsustainable.