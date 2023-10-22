Recently, the British media and hospitality company Time Out presented its annual ranking of the most interesting neighborhoods in terms of cultural, gastronomic and entertainment offers. Among the locations from various areas of the world that were included, California was present. Specifically, The western state of the United States managed to stand out from the Arts District, located in Los Angeles.

The area ranked thirteenth in the classification and was the second best valued in the US, only behind Mid-City, the town of New Orleans that was valued as the seventh best according to the company’s criteria. Also referred to as Barrio de las Artes, is located in the center of the city of Los Angeles and offers very interesting options for those who visit it.

What you can do in the Arts Districts, the neighborhood of Los Angeles, California

Within the offer that the area has, there are all types of businesses that can be visited. Whether tourists are from other parts of the U.S. or any other country in the world, planning to visit an organic market, craft brewery, or art gallery will have the distinctive feel of this part of the city.

Beyond the dining, arts, and shopping options, simply strolling through the Arts District is extremely enjoyable. Given the style that governs the streets and the large amount of graffiti that exists on the vast majority of the walls, walking around the neighborhood’s public roads will be a great attraction for any tourist.

The Arts District stands out for its graffiti Photo: Instagram @arts_district_la

Regarding the United States, the classification also included: Fort Greene, New York; Coral Gables, Miami and the Richmond District, San Francisco. The complete list can be consulted in this note.