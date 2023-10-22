Thiago Motta’s Bologna won three points against Frosinone at the Dall’Ara on the ninth matchday of Serie A, winning 2-1 and achieving their eighth useful result in a row.

The rossoblu gained the decisive advantage in the first half thanks to the double advantage gained with goals from Ferguson in the 18th minute and a winning header from De Silvestri in the 22nd minute. In the second half, the Ciociaria team closed the gap on a penalty with Soule’ in the 63rd minute and even came close to equalizing in the final when Di Francesco’s team ended with ten men due to Mazzitelli’s expulsion. With this success, Bologna closes Roma to sixth place in the standings with 14 points, while Frosinone suffers their second defeat in the last three matches and remains on 12 points.