The United States is full of stories of Latinos who come to the North American country and achieve success through work and effort. This is the case of Rudy Salas who, having worked as a farmer and bricklayer in his youth, could now become the first federal congressman representing California that has a Hispanic origin and assures that it will ensure precisely to represent that community that has been ignored.

In California's San Joaquin Valley, at least four in ten residents are Latino. Despite this, according to an article on the site online politics, the community has never had its own federal congressman. For this reason, the figure of Rudy Salas attracted attention.

Salas, who is now part of the Democratic Party, As a teenager he worked alongside his father in the fields and in some construction jobs. Later, he studied Political Science and History at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). He then began his political career, for two terms he was an assemblyman or state politician in the lower house.

After winning the primary elections in Electoral District 22, now will seek to become a federal congressman, for which he will have to face the current owner, David Valadao. This is a dairy businessman who was never very close to the Latino community and is also in favor of building more walls on the border.

In contrast, Salas usually meets with people from the Hispanic community and ends up speaking Spanish because he believes that this way it is easier for them to know his history and proposals. Likewise, since he once worked in the field, he claims that he can understand the needs of the citizens he plans to represent. In that sense, has promoted labor laws in favor of farm workers.

Rudy Salas seeks to reach Congress representing the Democratic Party. Photo:rudysalas.com

Rudy Salas, the California candidate who has attracted attention

Beyond wanting encourage Hispanics in the countryside, There are other reasons why Rudy Salas contrasts with his political rival from the Republican Party. For example, he has supported Proposition 1, which gives women the ability to decide about abortion.

In terms of migration, he is in favor of reform and greater surveillance at the border. However, he has also highlighted the need to expedite pending citizenship and regulation cases for dreamers.