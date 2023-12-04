Effective, fast and cheaper. These three are the main characteristics of the fire detector invented by a 12-year-old girl from Californiaan idea that not only made her an example, but also led her to win a US$25,000 prize.

“The inspiration for my project came from the summer of last year, when the restaurant behind my house burned to ashes due to a kitchen fire,” said Shanya Gill, from the city of San José, as reproduced FoxNews.

Her great invention established her as the winner of the national STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) competition for sixth, seventh and eighth grade students, called Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge, whose objective is that children think of ideas that have a real impact on society.

How the California girl’s fire detector works



Shanya’s personal experience inspired her to create a system that is cheaper than traditional ones. This consists of a thermal camera that connects to a small computer to detect, in real time, hot objects and heat sources, such as unattended fires.

Once a heat source is detected without human presence for 10 minutes, the system activates a text notification. The 12-year-old Californian also created the system for people who left their homes and left the gas stoves, the fireplace or a candle burning.

Your personal experience

Of course, for the American girl, The unfortunate event that occurred in his house was a before and after in the life of his family. Meanwhile, she stated: “From that moment on, my mother was always very cautious about fires in the home, and many times I had to return to the house to check if the kitchen stoves were still on. “So I wanted to create this device, not just to, you know, relieve my mom’s stress, but because the world needs a better fire detector.”

Now, He wants to use the US$25,000 he won to continue developing his invention, making it available to the public and spreading it as widely as possible.. Being the inspiring example that he is, he concluded: “Don’t be afraid to fail because I feel that, like in science, it’s all about experimenting and testing your project. And if it works, it obviously becomes a success.”