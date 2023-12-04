The English federation (FA) has accused the Manchester City of not “controlling his players at the end of the match against the Tottenham Hotspur“and could be sanctioned for the actions that took place on the Etihad Stadium lawn.

The City You have until December 7 to respond. to this accusation and if found guilty they will have to face a financial fine.

BREAKING: Manchester City have been charged by the FA for failing to control their players after surrounding referee Simon Hooper in the 94th minute of their draw against Tottenham. pic.twitter.com/PMW33z7tGk — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 4, 2023

The incidents broke out in injury time, with the score 3-3. City had a counterattack and Erling Haaland was fouled in the center of the field. Simon Hooperreferee of the match, declared the advantage, the Norwegian got up and He put a pass to Jack Grealish that left him alone against the goalkeeper.

However, Hooper rectified and whistled the foul, which aroused the ire of City fans, especially Haaland, who also responded with disbelief on social media to the video of the goal play.

Despite this failure, The Premier League has considered that it was a human error and will keep Hooper for the duel between Sheffield United and Liverpool this Wednesday.

According to the rules, it is at the discretion of the referee whether to call the advantage law or not, so technically Hooper was not wrong, although, according to Dermot Gallagher, former Premier referee, made the wrong decision.

Haaland in the sights of the English federation

According to several English media outlets, the FA would be studying a strong sanction for the Norwegian striker, who rebuked the central judge and shouted “Fu** you”, a direct insult that was not sanctioned with a card at the time.

The federation is evaluating the footage of the altercation and could receive a suspension for the behavior and language against referee Hooper. The extent of the possible sanction against Haaland and Manchester City is still unknown.

Erling Haaland will face an FA charge after recent scenes against referee Simon Hooper and for saying “Fck off, f*ck off” during the Manchester City vs Tottenham match. [Live Score] pic.twitter.com/gIJnFwR4Yf — England Soccer (@Mercado_Ingles) December 4, 2023

With information from EFE.

