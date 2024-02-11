Today Aston Villa and Manchester United faced each other in a match corresponding to matchday 24 of the Premier League. Rasmus Hojlund put the Red Devils ahead in the 17th minute, but 50 minutes later Douglas Luiz appeared to tie the score.
At minute 86, Scott McTominay appeared to make it 1-2 at Villa Park.
Below we leave you with the schedule of the next five Manchester United matches
After several games against the teams at the top of the standings, Manchester United will travel to Luton for matchday 25, where a team awaits them, hoping to achieve permanence and that is performing at a much better level than expected.
Ten Hag's team will play this round against a Fulham that is not doing things badly at all, despite being a few places lower than what it deserves per game, so it could make things very complicated for the team. red devils. Manchester United wants to get back on track and to do so they should win these games.
In between, Manchester United will have to face an FA Cup match and their rival will be Nottingham Forest. To this day both teams have different dynamics, the locals have not known victory in the last five games while United is on a good streak.
We will have a Manchester derby between two clubs that live different realities. Pep Guardiola's men want to get closer to first place while United seeks to enter European positions. We will have a great game in the Premier League for matchday 27.
United will face a club that is currently at the bottom of the table. Ten Hag's men cannot afford a defeat on this day of the English league competition
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Luton Town
|
18th of February
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Fulham
|
February 24th
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 09:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Nottingham Forest
|
February 28th
|
20:45 ESP, 16:45 ARG, 13:45 MX
|
FA Cup
|
DAZN
|
Manchester City
|
March 3rd
|
16:30 ESP, 12:30 ARG, 09:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Everton
|
March 16
|
16:00 ESP, 12:00 ARG, 09:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
#calendar #Manchester #United #games
Leave a Reply