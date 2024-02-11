Jhonatan Restrepo won the sixth and final stage of the Tour Colombia 2024disputed between Sopó and Bogotá, of 138 kilometers, with two mountain passes after which Rodrigo Contreras was titled as the great champion of the race

The battle of the seconds was important in a busy fraction, which from the beginning began to be played like a chess game, Well, the differences between the first five, the lot that Egan Bernal closed, was only 50 seconds.

many attacks

The most interested were the runners of the Education EsayPost, who with Richard Carapaz They won Saturday's stage at Alto del Vino and with the Ecuadorian they were only 17 seconds behind the cyclist in the NU group.

Carapaz gained three bonus seconds in the special sprint and one by passing third in the mountain prize of the Sisga, on the way back to the country's capital.

Already with this background, the fight for seconds was important, which made the competition have a different element, as expected, since there was ground to try to ambush a leader who had the support of his teammates.

Egan Bernal and Javier Jamaica. Photo: César Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO

Bernal tried and launched his attack. He was accompanied by Javier Jamaica (Team Medellín), who had 59 seconds, which left him as the leader of the partial.

Behind, not only those interested in pursuing were those from the NU team, but also EF and Petrolike, who had Rigoberto Urán in fourth overall and Jhonatan Caicedo in third place, so it was also of interest that they help cut time.

The endurance

The rebound of the large batch was useful, since as it passed through Guatavita The difference with Bernal dropped to 40 seconds, but there was still no ground.

The difference went down until passing through the intersection of Guasca Bernal and Jamaica had a difference of only 22 seconds with Contreras' group.

And on the ascent to the top of Patios, the last mountain prize of the race, Carapaz attacked, he had a 10-second advantage, but NU and Contreras blocked his path and connected him.

Restrepo, in the end, launched his pack and took the victory of the stage.