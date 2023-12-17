Manchester United and Liverpool drew goalless on matchday 17 of the Premier League. With this result the Red Devils are in seventh position, while Liverpool is in second place.
Below we leave you with the schedule of the next five Manchester United matches
Manchester United have two very complicated visits in a row before Christmas, and West Ham is once again at a high level after winning the Conference League last season. Depending on how these upcoming dates go, the match could be a direct match by position in the Premier League.
After two games away from home, Manchester United returns to Old Trafford to welcome one of the most in-form teams in the Premier League. Emery's Aston Villa have shown they can fight against any rival, and they will not make it easy for the Red Devils.
The last game of the year for Manchester United will be away from home. Nottingham Forest welcomes Ten Hag's team with the intention of entering 2024 with the best feelings.
Ten Hag's team will open 2024 with an FA Cup match in which they will face Wigan Athletic, against a League One team.
For the last of these five games, Erik Ten Hag's men will have to receive a visit from Tottenham. For the Red Devils, this match could be key to moving up in the standings.
#calendar #Manchester #United #games
Leave a Reply