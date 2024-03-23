While the streets of the center were full of people from Cartagena accompanying makos and californios on the afternoon of the transfers, with their minds and hearts set on Glory Sunday, the Brotherhood of the Resurrected celebrated its Ordinary General Council of the Cute. For some years now, this general meeting has been the one that opens Holy Week in Cartagena and is celebrated a week before the only procession of this brotherhood.

The brotherhood gave the patents to around thirty new brothers. “Promoting the brotherhood to the greatest splendor and progress is materializing in the enthusiasm of many people to participate and belong to the brotherhood with a spectacular increase in registration demands,” according to the older sister and president of the Board of Brotherhoods, Marién García Boxwood.

RECOGNITIONS

New Butlers

Juan Manuel Ayaso Martínez, Sandra Mayordomo Agüera, Rita Agüera Cañavate and Ángel Maciá Veas.

Risen Award

To Hidrogea at the institutional level and to Salvador Martínez Navarro at the brotherhood level, posthumously.

Insignia

To Ángel Maciá Veas, silver for his 25 years in the brotherhood. To Diego Martínez Martínez, Fernando Morata Giménez and Lidia Martínez Martín, gold for fifty years in the Resurrected.

He also made four appointments of brothers who join the resurrected Mesa Board. The title of accounting butler was given to Juan Manuel Ayaso Martínez; that of steward of the Digital Area and New Technologies, “newly created in accordance with the new times”, to Sandra Mayordomo Agüera; that of Youth butler to Rita Agüera Cañavate and that of chronicler butler to Ángel Maciá Veas.

They presented the Resucitated award, the highest distinction of the white brotherhood, which recognizes the work and dedication of people and institutions that work for the Brotherhood. In its institutional aspect, Hidrogea was awarded; and in the brotherhood they handed it over posthumously to the former butler chronicler, Salvador Martínez Navarro, “who will be missed on a personal and brother level but who Christ called to give a more important role alongside him.”

Ángel Maciá Veas received the silver badge for his 25 years in the brotherhood. For Diego Martínez Martínez, Fernando Morata Giménez and Lidia Martínez Martín it was gold for having fifty.

«I want to remind you that we can never forget who we are and what we represent. The resurrection of Jesus is the foundation of the Christian faith and our brotherhood has the great mission and privilege of announcing that the Lord has risen to life, to the salvation of humanity. That is why we strive day by day, throughout the year, to share this good news with all of Cartagena by adorning, decorating and ultimately adorning our procession, with our best pieces, galas, costumes, belongings, images, flowers and thrones,” he stated. García Boj.

The older sister recalled that they have created a line of 'merchandising', with medals and t-shirts, under the motto 'The feeling that unites us', available on the brotherhood's website.

García Boj urged his people to always work for the best for the groups with transparency, with communication, with dialogue and betting on the unity of all. «Let us never forget that we do not seek recognition or merit, simply to contribute our grain of sand in something that fulfills us as people, as brothers, that makes us proud and comforts us, which is to always serve our brotherhood, with the utmost respect, the same that It will make us continue to be great,” he said.

After finishing the town hall, the older sister offered the attendees Easter cakes, accompanied by a sweet wine in the theater lobby.

or

or

or