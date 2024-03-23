Program will build 150 new Psychosocial Care Centers across the country

The new PAC (Growth Acceleration Program) will build 150 new Caps (Psychosocial Care Centers) in cities in all regions of the country. This expansion includes 13.4 million people in Mental Health Network of SUS (Health Unic System).

The program's initial goal of building 75 new Caps was doubled due to the large number of requests – 1,429 proposals from 1,148 municipalities. The total investment is R$339 million and unit values ​​vary from R$2.1 million to R$2.6 million, depending on the type of Caps.

The selection criteria were:

priority for absolute care gaps (municipalities without Caps);

locations with lower coverage rates;

proposals for 24-hour Caps (night care) and Children and Youth Caps;

locations with greater socioeconomic vulnerability.

Caps serve people of all ages who experience severe and persistent mental suffering, including those related to the use of alcohol and other drugs.

ELIGIBLE PROPOSALS NOT SELECTED

Qualified proposals are those projects that met all the prerequisites of the new PAC Saúde, went through all the screening stages, but were not selected. In the Caps modality, there are 704 proposals that fit into this category and that can be implemented via parliamentary amendments. The deadline for nominations ended on Wednesday (21 March 2024). For more details on the results of the new PAC Seleções – Health axis, visit This page.

MENTAL HEALTH AS A PRIORITY ACTION

Since 2023, strengthening the mental health policy has been one of the focuses of the Ministry of Health. With an investment of more than R$200 million, the ministry expanded the Ministry of Health's budget. Raps (Psychosocial Care Network). The initiative seeks to increase assistance in the SUS mental health network throughout Brazil. In total, the resource allocated to all States will be R$414 million over a period of one year. With the new values, the increase in the network's budget reaches 27%.

In addition, resources were doubled to pay for the services of reception units for people and family members in situations of abandonment, threat or violation of their rights. With the new values, the monthly cost for adult care increased from R$25,000 to R$50,000 and for child and youth care rose from R$30,000 to R$60,000.

The country has 72 qualified reception units, access to which is via Caps. The spaces offer protective care for up to 6 months, depending on the therapeutic project. Of the total, 26 are for child and youth care: from 10 years of age to 18 years of age. The other 46 units are intended for adults.

With information from Gov Agency.