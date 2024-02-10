Falcao garcia He is undoubtedly one of the most beloved soccer players not only in Colombia but in the world, due to what has been his exemplary and successful sports career.

This was confirmed this Saturday, February 10, when El Tigre celebrated his 38th birthday and received signs of affection from different world football figures.

Teams such as River Plate, FC Porto, Atlético de Madrid, As Mónaco, Manchester United, Chelsea, Galatasaray, and Rayo Vallecano, have enjoyed his goals during more than 18 years of professional career that the 'Tigre' has.

Former teammates from teams in which Falcao played remembered to congratulate him through social networks.

One that could not be missing is James Rodríguez, who in the midst of uncertainty about his sporting future, remembered Tigre.

James left a message for his friend and teammate on the Colombian National Team. with whom he also shared in Porto de Portugal and Monaco.

“Happy birthday to the best killer I've ever seen. Be happy Falca“was James' message to Radamel, in a story on his Instagram account.

The striker from Santa Marta has scored more than 300 goals in almost 600 professional club matches throughout his career.

While in the Colombian National Team he holds the record of being the top scorer in history with 36 goals in 106 games.

