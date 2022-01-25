Moment of the vote of the new board of directors of the Cabezo de Torres Carnival Association. / Guillermo Carrion / AGM

Resigned. This is how Fran Sánchez, already former president of the Cabezo de Torres Carnival Association, made his last announcement: the postponement of this festival of Regional Tourist Interest.

“It is postponed until September to make it coincide with the festive half-year.” The decision was made and agreed at the meeting held this Monday night, where the board of directors that will take the reins of the Cabezo Carnival from now on was also elected. Thus, he replaces Fran Sánchez, until now president and general director of Sports, Pablo Belmonte, member of the outgoing board of directors. Next to him will be Gustavo Yepes (secretary) and Natalia Sabater (treasurer); everyone at the forefront of the project that returns to the Cabezo Carnival the joy and color that it puts on every February; with more energy, if possible, after its suspension last year due to the pandemic.

With this decision, Cabezo de Torres joins other Murcian districts such as Llano de Brujas and Beniaján, in which, following the recommendations of Health and Public Roads of the City Council, they agreed to stop the clock of the festivities for another year.

Last Monday Llano de Brujas decided to suspend activities and its possible relocation later. The same has happened in Beniaján, where they hope to be able to celebrate this multicolored festival in the heat of next spring (if the epidemiological situation does not prevent it).