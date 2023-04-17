“These festivities will be remembered for having been a complete success and for their record attendance”, the parades of the Bando de la Huerta (with 800,000 people) and the Burial of the Sardine (1.2 million) among tourists and residents. These are the figures highlighted this Monday by the mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, in the balance of these last two weeks, in which the processional parades gave way to the Spring Festival.

The mayor, data in hand, indicated that 300,000 people watched the parade of the Battle of the Flowers and that a quarter of a million ate or dined in the 40 booths distributed throughout the city and districts. “All expectations have been exceeded,” added Serrano, who indicated that the use of free transport had also increased on the two indicated days, that of the Bando and that of the Burial, with 42% more users on the buses (up to reach 29,000 people) and 18% on the tram (with 36,000 people).

Regarding hotel occupancy, the Councilor for Culture, Tourism and Sports, Pedro García Rex, highlighted that it had reached 90% from Holy Saturday to Easter Sunday and 95% this past weekend, “and they have also improved its profitability. “Murcia has been a point of tourist attraction for tens of thousands of people,” said García Rex, who highlighted the “wide” range of activities organized for all audiences in different parts of the city. “Everything has been full,” he said.

Regarding the criticisms leveled at the garbage in the streets and promenades, both the mayor and the Councilor for Street Cleaning, Carmen Fructuoso, highlighted the prepared device, whose numbers increased between 10 and 19%, between operators and machinery. The mayor pointed out that compared to 2022, 7% more waste has been collected this year in the streets and 9% more in the barracks. “In the next few days they will carry out a more thorough cleaning, especially in the spaces where the barracks were, and the portable toilets will be removed.” This year, 655 have been installed in the city compared to 574 in 2022.