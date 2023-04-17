diabolical dilemmaThe KNVB must start negotiations as soon as possible with Russian cybercriminals who claim to have highly sensitive business information. If the football association does not do this, then ‘the consequences are incalculable’, (cyber) experts warn. “This is really a nightmare for the KNVB.”
Sebastian Quekel
Latest update:
13:38
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Nightmare #KNVB #Russian #cyber #attack #dont #pay #ransom #huge #problem
Leave a Reply