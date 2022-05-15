Genoa – There are 584 new covid positives in Liguria. They emerged from 4,227 swabs (933 molecular and 3,294 antigen tests). The positivity rate is 13.81%, in line with the national figure which is 14%, but up from 12.66% the previous day. There are 244 new cases in the Genoa area, 112 in the Spezzino area, 103 in the Imperia area, 67 in the Savona area and 58 in the Tigullio area. Overall the positives are 12,660, 363 less than yesterday.

Hospitalized patients are also decreasing, of five units: there are 226 with 13 patients in intensive care (there were 12). There were two deaths: two women aged 94 and 85 in La Asl5 in La Spezia. There are 5303 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. 945 people recovered in the last 24 hours. There are 11,700 people in home isolation, 420 fewer. In the last 24 hours, 61 doses of the vaccine were administered.

