The problem is that sadness is not written, neither the papers are spoken, nor the letters spoken, the paper does not translate us from the inside, it does not describe the heartburn that burns in the soul, this is how sadness is, great great for the loss of the most precious men, the human leader, a man of goodness and giving, the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, be kind to him, and reward him for every moment of care and love that we have bestowed on us and the world with us.

Sadness is not written, if sadness was written to help us, the pain – the pain of leaving in our depths – would not accumulate, and we would not, and let us convey the true and honest picture that captures our feelings and emotions, we are the sons of the Emirates who tasted the heartburn of loss and its cruel whip, and we drank the pain of loss when death disappeared our beloved father The great late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “May God rest his soul.” And here is the scene repeated. The men stand waving goodbye to their brother whom they love, and know how much he loves them. Did not His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, the President of the State, “may God protect him” say about him “My brother, my mentor and my teacher?” Is there a truer and more concise expression than that? A kinetic expression whose voice you hear the ringing infiltrate your soul, to settle in your heart without permission, to shed the burning tears at the last farewell scene.

Many talk about the personality of the late, dear, and this talk from the heart draws you to the credibility and spontaneity that the people of the Emirates are accustomed to. Emirates, loyalty, simplicity, elevation, and humility.

Khalifa bin Zayed is a sun that does not disappear, a memory that does not leave the memory, a history in which history rises, and a safety in which every heart resides, even if it is absent. The impact he left remains stuck in our souls, we have known him since the early days of receiving responsibilities, a leader whose good and calm features reveal within him, who loves the people, which is something known for him, may God forgive him, and his children exchange him love for love, and the absolute truth in that is that we, as children of the UAE, love the sons of Zayed with a natural and self-evident love. Like our love for him, he is a man of rare qualities and traits, and he is the one who is truly said to be behind what died.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed leaves, and my country wears a scarf of sadness, and the world gathers with him in appreciation of the great late, so flags are lowered and mourning is announced.