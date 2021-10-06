Genoa – There are 67 new cases of coronavirus positivity found in Liguria in 24 hours, compared to 3,103 molecular swabs, to which another 4,001 rapid antigenic swabs are added.

The new cases divided according to the residence of the person tested

– IMPERIA (Asl 1): 18

– SAVONA (Asl 2): ​​4

– GENOA: 21, of which:

• Asl 3: 19

• Asl 4: 2

– LA SPEZIA (Asl 5): 18

Not attributable to residence in Liguria: 6

Hospitalizations and deaths

The figure for hospitalizations in Liguria is down by 5 units compared to yesterday. Currently 56 patients hospitalized for causes related to Covid are 56, of which 4 in intensive care. Yesterday no news of death was transmitted by the Ligurian local health authorities to the Ministry of Health.