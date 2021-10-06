Despite some disappointment at Danielle Harris’ failure to return, fans are eagerly and curiously awaiting the release of Halloween Kills. To tease them further, Universal Pictures has released a new featurette, as well as some character posters of the second chapter of the trilogy, which will end in 2022 with Halloween Ends.

The clip, lasting one minute, is visible within the news, while the posters they present are visible in the gallery “three generations of Strode”: Laurie Strode, Karen Nelson and Allyson Nelson.

The plot of Halloween Kills will start almost immediately after the events of Halloween, the 2018 film, while director David Gordon Green has anticipated that the final chapter of the trilogy, Halloween Ends, will be set a little later in time. In addition to the time jump, Green also anticipated that it will be there “a satisfying ending” for the events that I see opposing Laurie Strode and Michael Myers.

The recent statements by Jason Blum have suggested that, beyond the conclusion of this trilogy, there may be material to continue the franchise even after Halloween Ends, although there are currently no specific plans in this regard.

What we do know is that the debut of Halloween Kills, in cinemas and on Peacock, is set for next October 15, and that the following Halloween Ends will be in theaters from October 14, 2022.