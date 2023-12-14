Builders hope that the sector will maintain its progress next year after maintaining the growth line in the last year despite the complex economic situation. Although to meet the objective they ask for greater collaboration from the administrations, in particular they demand “more commitment and coordination” in the distribution of 'Next Generation' European funds. Although at the regional level, the Regional Federation of Construction Employers of Murcia (Frecom) urges the Community to redouble its efforts to promote public works and the affordable housing stock.

«There must be a determined commitment to favor the construction of public housing with the aim that all Murcians can access a decent home. There is too much to do. We have to launch these projects now so that they become a reality in the shortest possible time,” explained the president of Frecom, José Hernández, this Thursday at noon, who warned of the special difficult situation that affects young people. The closing ceremony was attended by the Minister of Development and Infrastructure, José Manuel Pancorbo, along with the General Director of Highways, María Dolores Marín, and the Councilor for Urban Planning of the Murcia City Council, Antonio Navarro.

Regarding public works, the highest representative of the builders urges to streamline and accelerate the projects, especially given the lower bidding for projects that there may be next year after the development of recent years with the AVE works. For this reason, Hernández also asked for more involvement, especially from the Government of Spain, “which looks the other way and neglects the needs of the Murcian community.” Just as he placed more emphasis on better coordinating the arrival of European funds from the State “so that the Community and the town councils can distribute them”, since the aid “does not finish arriving, which generates some uncertainty among businessmen ».

Although, despite everything, the Frecom leader highlighted “the strength of construction in the Region of Murcia, since the number of companies has grown by 40% in the last 8 years.” And, as a consequence, “one in ten companies belongs to the sector.” A fact that was also highlighted by the Minister of Public Works in his intervention, who stressed the positive impact on “generating employment and wealth in the Region of Murcia.”

José Hernández relied on Hispalink data to emphasize that construction growth “will almost triple that of the regional economy as a whole.” In this way, by 2023 the Murcian GDP is expected to increase by 1.7% compared to the previous year, while that of construction will increase by 3.5%. And by 2024, forecasts indicate that the Region will grow by 2.7%, at the same time that construction will reach 5.8.