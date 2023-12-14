In Ramenskoye, a man killed his wife out of jealousy and surrendered to the police himself

Investigators in Ramenskoye brought charges under Part 1 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation against a 48-year-old local resident suspected of reprisal against his wife out of jealousy. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the department of the Investigative Committee for the Moscow Region.

According to the investigation, everything happened on December 13, 2023. The accused and his wife were in a house in the village of Ilyinsky, Ramensky urban district, where a quarrel arose between them due to jealousy. During the conflict, the man took a stool, striking the victim’s head and body, and then stabbed her with a knife. As a result, the woman received injuries incompatible with life.

After the incident, the man himself surrendered to law enforcement agencies, repenting of his crime. In the near future, the investigator will petition to select a preventive measure against him in the form of detention. The investigation is ongoing.