The brother of the immigrant killed in the Guadalquivir asks for video surveillance recordings of the police chase

Neither his family nor his compatriots (who have already demonstrated twice, on December 30 and January 2) are going to ignore the specific circumstances surrounding the death of the Senegalese Mamouth Bakhoum, a street vendor worker who ended up drowned in the Guadalquivir River when he was trying to flee from some Local Police officers. For this reason, they have already requested from the Seville court investigating the case the recordings of the video surveillance cameras present in the route taken by the victim and the police that afternoon of December 29 “in order to prove what happened.”

In several writings addressed to the court in recent days by the legal representative of Mamouth’s brother, this party makes an allegation about the need to agree to investigative proceedings regarding the aforementioned cameras. On the one hand, during the chase that the agents carried out from Avenida de la Constitución, specifically from number 32 (the Post Office on its north side), where Mamouth was selling t-shirts. And, on the other hand, at the moment immediately before its sinking in the New York dock, at the height of the Remedios bridge.

In that sense, this part provides a video that captures the moments immediately after the sinking of Mamouth’s body, even with the bundle he was carrying floating in the water, and where “the exact place where it occurred is proven.” his drowning, in order for him to admit it and have it brought to record.

The proposed evidentiary proceedings relating to the recordings of December 29 between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. from the video surveillance cameras refer to nine specific points: the Machiavelo restaurant; the main façade and the north face of the aforementioned Post Office; the Puerta de Jerez; the surroundings of the San Telmo Palace; the Chile bar; the Manhattan Seville; the New York Pier; along New York Pier; the Remedios Bridge; and the dock area closest to the Mamouth sinking, located once over the bridge in a southerly direction.

All of this, officiating at Restaurante Maquiavelo, Correos, Bar Terraza Chile, Manhattan Seville, New York Pier, Seville City Council, Junta de Andalucía, Port Authority of Seville, Government Subdelegation in Seville and General Command of the Civil Guard of Seville “to to send the entire content of the aforementioned recordings or, alternatively, to avoid their automatic destruction and to safeguard them until the procedural moment in which they are required by the court, under warning to proceed, in case of infringement, for disobedience to authority.”

And, regarding those video surveillance recordings that he requests to be included as evidence in the judicial investigation, the family member makes a warning: “It is necessary to take into account that it is foreseeable that the recordings of the cameras, whose ownership is held by the Administration , are destroyed within a period of 30 days, as provided in article 8.1 of the Law 4/1997 which regulates the use of video cameras by the State Security Forces and Corps in public places, thus making its practice impossible and causing its proposal to be meaningless.”

In any case, it points out that said article 8.1 says that “the recordings will be destroyed within a maximum period of one month from their capture, unless they are related to serious or very serious criminal or administrative infractions in matters of public security, with a police investigation in course or with an open judicial or administrative procedure.”